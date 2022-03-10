What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF

On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re talking about infertility treatments–and what happens when they don’t work. The Waves producer Cheyna Roth shares her personal struggles and talks about going through IVF with Slate’s Dear Prudence columnist, Jenée Desmond Harris. They talk about what they wished they had known before starting IVF, how to be a good friend of someone experiencing infertility, and Jenée offers advice on how to cope with IVF. Later in the show, Cheyna talks to author Pamela Mahoney Tsigdinos about the ethics of the infertility industry, what to say to a loved one who is going through treatments, and what it means to be an “IVF survivor,”

In Slate Plus, Cheyna and Jenée talk about the slippery slope to IVF and its high price tag. And Slate’s Lili Loofbourow shares what happened when she tried to get insurance to cover IVF.

Additional Reading:

“An IVF Survivor Unravels ‘Fertility’ Industry Narratives,” by Pamela Tsigdinos

“Would You Tell Someone You Were Infertile?” by Pamela Tsigdinos

“As The Dark Side of IVF Slowly Comes Into Focus, EvenMore Transparency Is Needed,” by Pamela Tsigdinos

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Susan Matthews and June Thomas.

