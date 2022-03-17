The Waves

Negotiate Like a Woman

Everything you need to know to make sure you’re paid what you deserve.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, it’s all about getting paid. Slate Money co-host Emily Peck is joined by Phoebe Gavin, a career coach and executive director of talent and development for Vox.com. In the first part of the show they unpack Emily’s New York Times article, “What Do You Think You Should Be Paid” and the trap of that question. In the second half, Phoebe gives her advice on how to make sure you are paid what you’re worth.

You can find Phoebe’s career coaching information here.

In Slate Plus, is International Women’s Day feminist?

Recommendations:

Emily: These Precious Days: Essays, by Ann Patchett

Phoebe: Watching Gardeners’ World while wearing Nuit de Feu perfume.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

Advertisement

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

All episodes

Host

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.