Negotiate Like a Woman
Everything you need to know to make sure you’re paid what you deserve.
On this week’s episode of The Waves, it’s all about getting paid. Slate Money co-host Emily Peck is joined by Phoebe Gavin, a career coach and executive director of talent and development for Vox.com. In the first part of the show they unpack Emily’s New York Times article, “What Do You Think You Should Be Paid” and the trap of that question. In the second half, Phoebe gives her advice on how to make sure you are paid what you’re worth.
You can find Phoebe’s career coaching information here.
In Slate Plus, is International Women’s Day feminist?
Recommendations:
Emily: These Precious Days: Essays, by Ann Patchett
Phoebe: Watching Gardeners’ World while wearing Nuit de Feu perfume.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.
