Power of the Dog’s Sneaky Feminism

Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated film is just one example in a long line of feminist westerns.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re saddling up and taking the reins to talk Westerns. Film critic and host of the podcast Watch With Jen, Jen Johans is joined by Washington Post TV critic and host of the All About Almodóvar & All About Campion podcasts, Inkoo Kang.

First they dive into the history of the genre: What makes something a Western, and how the genre has challenged stereotypes when it comes to the sexes. Then they explore Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated film, and the latest big Western, Power of the Dog. 

In Slate Plus, Jen and Inkoo talk about whether pianos are feminist.

Recommendations:

Jen:  The films of Terrence Malick and Wim Wenders

Inkoo: Jane Campion’s 1999 film, Holy Smoke

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.

