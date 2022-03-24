Power of the Dog’s Sneaky Feminism
Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated film is just one example in a long line of feminist westerns.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re saddling up and taking the reins to talk Westerns. Film critic and host of the podcast Watch With Jen, Jen Johans is joined by Washington Post TV critic and host of the All About Almodóvar & All About Campion podcasts, Inkoo Kang.
First they dive into the history of the genre: What makes something a Western, and how the genre has challenged stereotypes when it comes to the sexes. Then they explore Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated film, and the latest big Western, Power of the Dog.
In Slate Plus, Jen and Inkoo talk about whether pianos are feminist.
Recommendations:
Jen: The films of Terrence Malick and Wim Wenders
Inkoo: Jane Campion’s 1999 film, Holy Smoke
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com