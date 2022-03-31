On this week’s episode of The Waves, Rachelle Hampton, co-host of Slate’s internet culture podcast ICYMI, sits down with Slate associate editor and romance author Marissa Martinelli to talk about romance novels and, of course, the TV show Bridgerton. In the first half, they dig into the longstanding race and gender politics at play within the romance writing community and gatekeeping, why we need more short kings and fat women in romance, and of course … Fabio. Then they get into the Netflix phenomenon Bridgerton and talk about the problematic dynamics the show didn’t sort out when it “solved” racism; why making Daphne pretty ruined Season 1 for Rachelle; and how Season 2 kinda, sorta, almost cured some of the problems of Season 1.

In Slate Plus, are corsets feminist?

Recommendations:

Marissa: The romance novel book club podcast Hot and Bothered.

Rachelle: Season 1 of Netflix’s Virgin River.

