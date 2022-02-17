The Waves

Hockey Mom Charm Couldn’t Save Sarah Palin

The former GOP vice-presidential nominee was the same as ever during her libel trial against the New York Times.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior writer and host of the Outward podcast Christina Cauterucci is joined by Slate senior writer Seth Stevenson to talk about Sarah Palin and her recent trial against the New York Times. In the first half of the show, they unpack what happened at Palin’s trial and dig into why Palin’s clothes are a major part of her personality. Later on, Seth and Christina discuss how Palin’s time in court mirrored her 2008 run for vice president.

In Slate Plus, our hosts discuss a piece by Jessica M Goldstein in the Washingtonian titled, “More and More Women Are Paying Alimony to Failure-to-Launch Ex-Husbands. And They’re Really, Really Not Happy About It,” and whether or not the title issue is feminist.

Read Seth’s coverage of the trial in Slate here.

Recommendations:

Christina: Studio portraits of pets.

Seth: Hate-watching Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

