Romantic Comedies Are Making a Comeback. Will They Be Better This Time?

 From stalking to punishing women, can rom-coms escape their sometimes icky past?

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate culture writer LIli Loofbourow is joined by Nichole Perkins, pop culture writer, author, and co-host of This Is Good for You. They talk about the history of the romantic comedy—and what makes it such an enjoyable, but sometimes insidious, genre. Then they unpack the return of the rom-com, why bromantic comedies are sometimes good for you, and shout to the heavens for more sex in rom-coms.

In Slate Plus, are the cartoon makeovers of M&M’s and Minnie Mouse feminist?

Lili: One in Me I Never Loved, by Carla Guelfenbein

Nichole: The Worst Best Man, by Mia Sosa.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.

