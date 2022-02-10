All the Layers of Mess at the Winter Olympics
Unpacking all the controversies at this year’s Games, from lack of diversity to climate change.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, co-host of Slate’s podcast, Working, June Thomas is joined by Amira Rose Davis, history professor and co-host of the feminist sports podcast Burn It All Down. They dig into the “bog standard” sexism we keep seeing in the Games, the lack of diversity in the Winter Games (despite the International Olympic Committee constantly saying the Games are more diverse than ever), and why they still can’t stop watching the Olympics. (Spoiler: One reason is insomnia.)
In Slate Plus, is the IOC method of increasing female participation in the Games by introducing more mixed-gender events feminist?
Recommendations:
June: Amazon Prime’s The Expanse
Amira: HBO’s The Fallout and Season 3 of Blue Wire’s podcast American Prodigies out Feb. 21.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.
