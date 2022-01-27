Can Women Exercise Without the Patriarchy Getting in Our Heads?
A look at the history and current state of exercise with Danielle Friedman, author of Let’s Get Physical.
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate podcast producer Cheyna Roth is joined by author Danielle Friedman. Friedman’s new book Let’s Get Physical explores the history of women’s exercise, and how some old attitudes still linger. They talk about the double bind women have faced when it comes to exercising, the “uterus myth,” and where we’re at with anti-fatness and inclusivity in exercise.
In the Slate Plus segment: Are yoga pants feminist?
Recommendations:
Cheyna: YouTube yogi Yoga With Adriene.
Danielle: Watching movies from the 1930s. Especially Jewel Robbery.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Susan Matthews and June Thomas.
