Middle-Aged Women Are Getting Their Due on TV
With And Just Like That and Yellowjackets, middle-aged women are having a moment.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate managing producer Asha Saluja and Slate senior editor Shannon Palus discuss women and aging on television. Through two seemingly unrelated shows—HBO Max’s And Just Like That and Showtime’s Yellowjackets—they dig into how these shows portray their protagonists for better and worse, and what makes the relationships between women compelling in both shows.
In Slate Plus: Was it feminist that Carrie was an anti-hero in the original series of Sex and the City?
Recommendations:
Asha: The album Urban Driftwoods by Yasmin Williams.
Shannon: Swabbing your throat for COVID and this Lululemon yoga mat.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Susan Matthews, Shannon Palus, and June Thomas.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com