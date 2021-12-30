The Waves

“It Was and Is Horrible”

Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain, and Nicole Perkins reconvene to unpack the last two years.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, former hosts Christina Cauterucci, Nichole Perkins and Marcia Chatelain return for a special reunion. They haven’t been on the microphones together since the pandemic started, and they have a lot to discuss. They cover the nighttime doula Twitter fight, thoughts on the generational battles that are raging, how race plays a role in nostalgia, and the horrors of dating during the pandemic.

In Slate Plus: Is gift giving sexist?

Recommendations:

Christina: Sheertex tights

Nichole: Candles, especially from Brooklyn Candle Studio and Posh Candle Company.

Marcia: Checking out interesting children’s books like Julián Is a Mermaid, by Jessica Love.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Susan Matthews and June Thomas.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

