On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole talk to Emily Oster about pregnant women choosing to give birth at home instead of going to hospitals during the pandemic. They also discuss parenting visibility and additional labor while working from home. Then, they review FX’s new show Mrs. America, the story of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the countermovement headed by Phyllis Schlafly. Finally, the panel discusses the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.

In Slate Plus: Is the treatment of coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx sexist?

Other Items Discussed:

“For Pregnant Women Who Are Scared of Hospitals Right Now, Is Switching to Home Birth Better?” by Emily Oster.

“Biden accuser Tara Reade: “I wanted to be a senator; I didn’t want to sleep with one”” by Katie Halper.

“Has Deborah Birx Crossed the Line?” by Tim Murphy.

Recommendations:

Marcia: Chisholm ‘72: Unbought & Unbossed, the historical documentary about Shirley Chisholm’s campaign for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

June: The BBC podcast, Natalie Haynes Stands Up for the Classics.

Christina: Learning to cut hair and investing in a good pair of clippers.

Nichole: Fiction DB, a database that allows users to search for fiction by subject, genres, subgenres, author, title, ect. Plus, once you’ve located the title, order the book through a local independent bookstore.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson. Production assistance by Cleo Levin.