For The Wave’s final episode before a temporary but indefinite hiatus, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole have a coronavirus check-in and talk about inequalities amplified by the pandemic. They also review Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical series on Netflix from comedian Mae Martin. Finally, the panel discusses who they want Joe Biden to select as his running mate, who they think he should pick, and who they think he will choose.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that liquor stores are considered essential businesses, if excessive alcohol consumption is linked to domestic abuse and reports of domestic violence have increased since many people are staying at home?

Other Items Discussed:

Stop Trying to Be Productive by Taylor Lorenz

Sitting on the Couch Is My New Favorite Hobby by Josh Gondelman

The Trapped-at-Home Mother by Emily Gould

The “All-Consuming” Emotional Labor Caused by Coronavirus—and Shouldered by Women by Andrea Flynn

How Coronavirus Is Affecting Surrogacy, Foster Care and Adoption by David Dodge

Recommendations:

Nichole: Bestiary: Poems by Donika Kelly

Marcia: A Field Guide to American Houses (Revised): The Definitive Guide to Identifying and Understanding America’s Domestic Architecture by Virginia Savage McAlester.

June: Tommy, the CBS police procedural.

Christina: Cats, yes - that Cats. The 2019 movie adaptation of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson. Production assistance by Cleo Levin.