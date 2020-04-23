The Waves

The Waving Goodbye For Now Edition

The Waves on coronavirus inequalities, Feel Good, and predictions for Biden’s VP selection.

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism. Every other Thursday, join the hosts—including Slate’s June Thomas, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain of Georgetown University, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins—for frank discussions about the ways gender shapes everything. Our new name reflects generations of women from the various waves of feminism, the sound waves that carry us to your ears, and the waves we intend to make.

Episode Notes

For The Wave’s final episode before a temporary but indefinite hiatus, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole have a coronavirus check-in and talk about inequalities amplified by the pandemic. They also review Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical series on Netflix from comedian Mae Martin. Finally, the panel discusses who they want Joe Biden to select as his running mate, who they think he should pick, and who they think he will choose.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that liquor stores are considered essential businesses, if excessive alcohol consumption is linked to domestic abuse and reports of domestic violence have increased since many people are staying at home?

Other Items Discussed: 
Stop Trying to Be Productive by Taylor Lorenz
Sitting on the Couch Is My New Favorite Hobby by Josh Gondelman
The Trapped-at-Home Mother by Emily Gould
The “All-Consuming” Emotional Labor Caused by Coronavirus—and Shouldered by Women by Andrea Flynn
How Coronavirus Is Affecting Surrogacy, Foster Care and Adoption by David Dodge

Recommendations:

Nichole: Bestiary: Poems by Donika Kelly

Marcia: A Field Guide to American Houses (Revised): The Definitive Guide to Identifying and Understanding America’s Domestic Architecture by Virginia Savage McAlester.

June: Tommy, the CBS police procedural.

Christina: Cats, yes - that Cats. The 2019 movie adaptation of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

