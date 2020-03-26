On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss being cooped up at home during coronavirus. Then, they review the new Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere, based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng. Finally, the panel discusses Sarah Viren’s New York Times Magazine piece “The Accusations Were Lies. But Could We Prove It?”

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to tell a woman she’s “really blossomed” since getting divorced?

Other items discussed on the show:

“How to WFH With Your Partner Without Killing Each Other,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate.

“Life Inside the Title IX Pressure Cooker,” by Sarah Brown in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Radiooooo, a site where you can listen to music from different decades.

Recommendations:

Marcia: “Advice From a Prepper Mom on Surviving the Unthinkable,” by Mira Ptacin.

June: The Arne & Carlos Daily Quarantine Knitting Podcast.

Christina: Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza by Ken Forkish.

Nichole: The Screen Time feature on your phone.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.