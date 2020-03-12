On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss how we got to such a white, male set of options for president in 2020. Then, they dive into the gendered responses to coronavirus. Finally, the panel discusses a new movie about abortion: Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

In Slate Plus: Is It Sexist that Tulsi Gabbard has been treated like a joke and left out of mainstream assessments of the race?

Other items discussed on the show:

“Coronavirus: Five ways virus upheaval is hitting women in Asia” by Lara Owen in BBC.

“69 Percent of Men Don’t Wash Their Hands After Using the Bathroom?!” by Amanda Arnold in the Cut.

Recommendations:

June: The 196 film A Taste Of Honey.

Nichole: So We Can Glow by Leesa Cross-Smith.

Marcia: Freethinker, Sex Suffrage, an the Extraordinary Life of Helen Hamilton Gardener by Kimberly A. Hamlin.

Christina: The city of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.