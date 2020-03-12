The Waves

The “Nevertheless Misogyny Persisted” Edition

The Waves on the very male presidential candidates, the gendered effects of coronavirus, and the movie Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism. Every other Thursday, join the hosts—including Slate’s June Thomas, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain of Georgetown University, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins—for frank discussions about the ways gender shapes everything. Our new name reflects generations of women from the various waves of feminism, the sound waves that carry us to your ears, and the waves we intend to make.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss how we got to such a white, male set of options for president in 2020. Then, they dive into the gendered responses to coronavirus. Finally, the panel discusses a new movie about abortion: Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

In Slate Plus: Is It Sexist that Tulsi Gabbard has been treated like a joke and left out of mainstream assessments of the race?

Other items discussed on the show:

Coronavirus: Five ways virus upheaval is hitting women in Asia” by Lara Owen in BBC.

69 Percent of Men Don’t Wash Their Hands After Using the Bathroom?!” by Amanda Arnold in the Cut.

Recommendations:

June: The 196 film A Taste Of Honey.

Nichole: So We Can Glow by Leesa Cross-Smith.

Marcia: Freethinker, Sex Suffrage, an the Extraordinary Life of Helen Hamilton Gardener by Kimberly A. Hamlin.

Christina: The city of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.