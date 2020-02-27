On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the Harvey Weinstein trial verdict. Then, they dive into the reality show Love Is Blind. Finally, the panel interviews artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh about her book Stop Telling Women to Smile.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to call woman in the workplace “helpful”?

Other items discussed on the show:

“The Weinstein Verdict Is Both a Victory and a Disappointment,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate.

Recommendations:

Marcia: The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, by Jeanne Theoharis.

June: Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Christina: “I Don’t Want to Be the Strong Female Lead,” by Brit Marling in the New York Times.

Nichole: Murder, She Wrote.