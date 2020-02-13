On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss Alexis Coe’s George Washington biography You Never Forget Your First. Then, they dive into Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson’s recent characterizations of how fame has shaped them. Finally, the panel talks about a string of recent studies and op-eds centered on women and alcoholism.

In Slate Plus: Is ghosting sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

“You Remember Jessica Simpson, Right? Wrong” by Lindsay Mannering in the New York Times.

“Netflix’s Miss Americana Unveils a New Taylor Swift” by Sam Adams in Slate.

“Alcohol Deaths Have Risen Sharply, Particularly Among Women” by Matt Richtel in the New York Times.

“The Patriarchy of Alcoholics Anonymous” by Holly Whitaker in the New York Times.

“Feminism Is Helping Women Recover From Substance Abuse” by Alexandra Ma in Vice.

Recommendations:

Nichole: Playing with Fire on Netflix.

June: The Expanse on Amazon Prime.

Christina: “Intro to Human Physiology” class on Coursera.

Marcia: I Love Myself When I Am Laughing… A Zora Neale Hurston Reader, edited by Alice Walker.