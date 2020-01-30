On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, and Marcia take on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix show The Goop Lab. Next, the panel discusses Donald Trump’s appearance at March for Life—the first time a sitting president attended the annual anti-abortion event. Finally, the panel dives into a 1,000-word job description for a “household manager/cook/nanny” posted by a single working mom in Menlo Park that went viral.

In Slate Plus this week, is it sexist that the Washington Post suspended its reporter Felicia Sonmez for tweeting about the 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant in the hours after his death?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “The March for Life Was a March for Trump,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “What antiabortion advocates get wrong about the women who secured the right to vote,” by Reva Siegel and Stacie Taranto in the Washington Post

• “An Interview With the Woman Who Wrote the Viral 1,000-Word Job Listing for a ‘Household Manager/Cook/Nanny’,” by Ruth Graham in Slate

• “The Remembering Kobe Bryant Edition” of Slate’s Hang Up and Listen podcast

• “How Media Outlets Are Acknowledging (and Not Acknowledging) Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

Recommendations:

June: Season 10 of Vera, the ITV and BritBox’s detective drama.

Marcia: “A Short History of Abortion-Related Boycotts,” by Cynthia Greenlee in Rewire.News.

Christina: “The Darkness Where the Future Should Be,” by Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times.

This podcast was produced by Lindsey Kratochwill. Production assistance by Rachael Allen and Rosemary Belson.