On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the recent drama about whether Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that a woman can’t be president. Then, the panel adds to the chronic (but desired) over-coverage of Megxit. Finally, the panel discuss Women on Food, an anthology edited by Charlotte Druckman.

Other items discussed on the show:

• “The Coalitions Aren’t Lining Up,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “What McDonald’s Has Meant to Black Americans,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “The Other Swing Voter,” by Ibram X. Kendi in the Atlantic

• “Can a Woman Win the Election?” by Lili Loofbourow in Slate

• “Here Are 20 Headlines Comparing Meghan Markle To Kate Middleton That May Show Why She And Prince Harry Are Cutting Off Royal Reporters,” by Ellie Hall in BuzzFeed News

• “Trapped in while dining out: When white people make me part of their show,” by Osayi Endolyn in the Washington Post

• “Equal-Opportunity Evil,” by Rebecca Onion in Slate

Recommendations

June: Michael Apted’s Up documentary series. The latest and final installment is 63 Up, in theaters now.

Nichole: Darynda Jones’ Charley Davidson series.

Marcia: Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers’ book They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South.

Christina: The Showtime series Work in Progress.

This podcast was produced by Lindsey Kratochwill. Production assistance by Rachael Allen and Rosemary Belson.

