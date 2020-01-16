The Waves

The “Runaway Royals” Edition

The Waves on Warren and Sanders, Megxit, and Women on Food. 

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism. Every other Thursday, join the hosts—including Slate’s June Thomas, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain of Georgetown University, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins—for frank discussions about the ways gender shapes everything. Our new name reflects generations of women from the various waves of feminism, the sound waves that carry us to your ears, and the waves we intend to make.

All episodes

Hosts

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the recent drama about whether Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that a woman can’t be president. Then, the panel adds to the chronic (but desired) over-coverage of Megxit. Finally, the panel discuss Women on Food, an anthology edited by Charlotte Druckman.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist for a listener’s parents to say she spends too much time on her son’s hair each morning?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “The Coalitions Aren’t Lining Up,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “What McDonald’s Has Meant to Black Americans,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “The Other Swing Voter,” by Ibram X. Kendi in the Atlantic

• “Can a Woman Win the Election?” by Lili Loofbourow in Slate

• “Here Are 20 Headlines Comparing Meghan Markle To Kate Middleton That May Show Why She And Prince Harry Are Cutting Off Royal Reporters,” by Ellie Hall in BuzzFeed News

• “Trapped in while dining out: When white people make me part of their show,” by Osayi Endolyn in the Washington Post

• “Equal-Opportunity Evil,” by Rebecca Onion in Slate

Recommendations

June: Michael Apted’s Up documentary series. The latest and final installment is 63 Up, in theaters now.

Nichole: Darynda Jones’ Charley Davidson series.

Marcia: Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers’ book They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South.

Christina: The Showtime series Work in Progress.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com. And please call in with your “Is It Sexist” questions at 973-826-0318.

This podcast was produced by Lindsey Kratochwill. Production assistance by Rachael Allen and Rosemary Belson.

For sweepstakes rules, click here.