The Waves

“The Princess and the Poop” Edition

The hosts of the Waves take on listeners’ questions in our annual call-in show.

About the Show

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism. Every other Thursday, join the hosts—including Slate’s June Thomas, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain of Georgetown University, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins—for frank discussions about the ways gender shapes everything. Our new name reflects generations of women from the various waves of feminism, the sound waves that carry us to your ears, and the waves we intend to make.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode the Waves, Christina, June, Nichole, and Marcia kick off 2020 by answering listeners’ “is it sexist?” questions. The hosts tackle bathroom etiquette, male presidential candidates, the term “girly girl,” and much more.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to call someone a douchebag?

Other items discussed on the show:

The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters by Rose George

Recommendations

Nichole: Orange World and Other Stories by Karen Russell

June: Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe; Middle England by Jonathan Coe; the television show Derry Girls, streaming on Netflix

Marcia: The streaming service Pluto TV, which includes everything from MTV Cribs to Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Christina: Slate’s recent cover story “Lockdown” on children’s responses to school shooting drills. Also available to listen to on Apple Podcasts.

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Rachael Allen and Rosemary Belson.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.