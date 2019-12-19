The Waves

“The Morning Show” Edition

The Waves on The Morning Show, feminist blogging, and open-plan offices.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode the Waves, Christina, June, Nichole, and Marcia discuss The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ series that follows a television news program dealing with a #MeToo storyline. Then, they talk about the evolution of feminist blogging over the past decade in light of two recent stories: “A Farewell to Feministing and the Heyday of Feminist Blogging” by Emma Goldberg in the New York Times and “How the Internet Killed Feminism” by Soraya Roberts in Jezebel. Finally, they take on open-plan offices, a design that multiple studies have found to be detrimental to women.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that Barack Obama suggested that women are better people and therefore will make better leaders?

Other items discussed on the show:

• Ronan Farrow’s reporting on #MeToo

Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter

Recommendations

Nichole: The film Fast Color starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Lorraine Toussaint, streaming on Amazon Prime.

June: “December Daily” videos on YouTube channels such as Essie Ruth Makes, Tazhiana Gordon, and Ali Edwards

Marcia: Ronan Farrow’s podcast The Catch and Kill Podcast.

Christina: Hanson’s Christmas album Snowed In.

This podcast was produced by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen and Rosemary Belson.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.