The “So Long, Kamala” Edition

The Waves on Kamala Harris, Frozen 2, and Black Friday.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode the Waves, Christina, June, Nichole, and Marcia discuss the breakdown of Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. Then, they talk about Frozen 2, the sequel to the smash Disney hit that casts patriarchy and history as the villains. Finally, the panel considers Black Friday and the wave of retailers that are choosing to abstain from this mega-event.

In Slate Plus: Is sassy mom merchandise, such as shirts with phrases like “This mom runs on wine & Amazon Prime,” sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

Jennifer Lee, Queen of the “Frozen” Franchise by Maureen Dowd in the New York Times
Cyber Monday Lasts All Week Now. That’s Bad for Consumers. by Shannon Palus in Slate
The Quiet Protests of Sassy Mom Merch by Jia Tolentino in the New Yorker

Recommendations

June: Val McDermid’s Karen Pirie series. Start with the first book: Out of Bounds.

Nichole: The Audible version of Alyssa Cole’s The A.I. Who Loved Me, performed by Regina Hall and featuring Mindy Kaling

Marcia: Marina Koren’s article “The False Promise of Morning Routines” in the Atlantic

Christina: The reboot of The L WordThe L Word: Generation Q—which premieres Sunday on Showtime

This podcast was produced by Katya Kumkova. Production assistance by Rachael Allen and Rosemary Belson.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.