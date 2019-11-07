On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss former Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation and revenge porn. Then, they break down the successes and failures of the new HBO show about female desire, Mrs.

Fletcher. Finally, the panel is joined by Ronan Farrow to chat about his recent book, Catch and Kill, and the systemic sexism he highlighted in his intensive—and often dangerous—reporting on Harvey Weinstein.

In Slate Plus: Was it sexist for Delta to show a version of Booksmart that edited out the lesbian sex scenes as well as the word vagina?

Other items discussed on the show:

“Terminator: Dark Fate Is the Gayest Terminator Yet,” by Christina Cauterucci

Recommendations

June: Mark Morris’ memoir Out Loud.

Christina: The most recent Terminator movie, Terminator: Dark Fate.

Marcia: The podcast That That Don’t Kill Me.

Nichole: The band Durand Jones & the Indications.

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.