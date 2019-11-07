The Waves

The “Ronan Farrow’s on the Line” Edition

The Waves on Katie Hill, Mrs. Fletcher, and Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism. Every other Thursday, join the hosts—including Slate’s June Thomas, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain of Georgetown University, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins—for frank discussions about the ways gender shapes everything. Our new name reflects generations of women from the various waves of feminism, the sound waves that carry us to your ears, and the waves we intend to make.

All episodes

Hosts

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss former Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation and revenge porn. Then, they break down the successes and failures of the new HBO show about female desire, Mrs.
Fletcher. Finally, the panel is joined by Ronan Farrow to chat about his recent book, Catch and Kill, and the systemic sexism he highlighted in his intensive—and often dangerous—reporting on Harvey Weinstein.

In Slate Plus: Was it sexist for Delta to show a version of Booksmart that edited out the lesbian sex scenes as well as the word vagina?

Other items discussed on the show:

Terminator: Dark Fate Is the Gayest Terminator Yet,” by Christina Cauterucci

Recommendations

June: Mark Morris’ memoir Out Loud.

Christina: The most recent Terminator movie, Terminator: Dark Fate.

Marcia: The podcast That That Don’t Kill Me.

Nichole: The band Durand Jones & the Indications.

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.