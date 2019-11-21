The Waves

The “Stiff Upper Lip” Edition

The Waves on The Crown, the impeachment hearings, and college hookup culture.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the newest season of The Crown, in which Olivia Colman takes the throne as a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II. Then, they break down a few sexist moments during the impeachment hearings. Finally, the panel dives into a recently published study on hookup culture that explores the relationship between casual sex on college campuses and race.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to dismiss YA fiction as just for girls?

Other items discussed on the show:

How the Man Behind ‘The Crown’ Made the Monarchy Relevant Again,” by Giles Harvey, the New York Times Magazine

Recommendations

Nichole: Farsáli Skintune Blur Perfecting Primer Serum

June: The podcast Poem Talk. (Stay tuned for June’s upcoming appearance on the podcast!)

Christina: Slate columnist Rich Juzwiak’s Jezebel essay “The Strange, Sad Story of the Ken Doll’s Crotch.”

Marcia: Erica Armstrong Dunbar’s latest book, She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman.

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Rachael Allen. With recording assistance from Asha Saluja and Melissa Kaplan.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com. And please call in with your “Is It Sexist” questions at 973-826-0318.