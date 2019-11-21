On this week’s episode of The Waves, Christina, June, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the newest season of The Crown, in which Olivia Colman takes the throne as a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth II. Then, they break down a few sexist moments during the impeachment hearings. Finally, the panel dives into a recently published study on hookup culture that explores the relationship between casual sex on college campuses and race.

Other items discussed on the show:

“How the Man Behind ‘The Crown’ Made the Monarchy Relevant Again,” by Giles Harvey, the New York Times Magazine

Recommendations

Nichole: Farsáli Skintune Blur Perfecting Primer Serum

June: The podcast Poem Talk. (Stay tuned for June’s upcoming appearance on the podcast!)

Christina: Slate columnist Rich Juzwiak’s Jezebel essay “The Strange, Sad Story of the Ken Doll’s Crotch.”

Marcia: Erica Armstrong Dunbar’s latest book, She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman.

