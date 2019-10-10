The “Impeachment Sisterhood” Edition
Who’s driving the shift in attitudes toward impeaching the president?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole discuss Rowena Chiu’s essay about Harvey Weinstein and what her voice brings to the conversation about sex, race, and power. Next, the panelists tackle whether the right women are getting credit for making the impeachment inquiry happen. And lastly, a chat about watching in intimate show about loss and grieving on Facebook, Sorry for Your Loss, Season 2.
In Slate Plus: Was Bob Woodward’s approach to interviewing Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey about She Said, #Metoo, and Harvey Weinstein sexist?
Email your topic suggestions and responses to thewaves@slate.com or tweet @c_cauterucci, @tnwhiskeywoman, @drmchatelain with your thoughts.
This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Cleo Levin and Rosemary Belson.
Recommendations
Nichole: Instagram account @thetinychefshow
Marcia: Podcast Scam Goddess
Christina: Instagram account shop.trashpalace
This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Cleo Levin and Rosemary Belson.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.