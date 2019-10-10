Who’s driving the shift in attitudes toward impeaching the president?

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole discuss Rowena Chiu’s essay about Harvey Weinstein and what her voice brings to the conversation about sex, race, and power. Next, the panelists tackle whether the right women are getting credit for making the impeachment inquiry happen. And lastly, a chat about watching in intimate show about loss and grieving on Facebook, Sorry for Your Loss, Season 2.

In Slate Plus: Was Bob Woodward’s approach to interviewing Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey about She Said, #Metoo, and Harvey Weinstein sexist?

Email your topic suggestions and responses to thewaves@slate.com or tweet @c_cauterucci, @tnwhiskeywoman, @drmchatelain with your thoughts.

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Cleo Levin and Rosemary Belson.

Recommendations

Nichole: Instagram account @thetinychefshow

Marcia: Podcast Scam Goddess

Christina: Instagram account shop.trashpalace

