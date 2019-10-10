The Waves

The “Impeachment Sisterhood” Edition

Who’s driving the shift in attitudes toward impeaching the president?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism. Every other Thursday, join the hosts—including Slate’s June Thomas, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain of Georgetown University, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins—for frank discussions about the ways gender shapes everything. Our new name reflects generations of women from the various waves of feminism, the sound waves that carry us to your ears, and the waves we intend to make.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole discuss Rowena Chiu’s essay about Harvey Weinstein and what her voice brings to the conversation about sex, race, and power. Next, the panelists tackle whether the right women are getting credit for making the impeachment inquiry happen. And lastly, a chat about watching in intimate show about loss and grieving on Facebook, Sorry for Your Loss, Season 2.

In Slate Plus: Was Bob Woodward’s approach to interviewing Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey about She Said, #Metoo, and Harvey Weinstein sexist?

Email your topic suggestions and responses to thewaves@slate.com or tweet @c_cauterucci@tnwhiskeywoman, @drmchatelain with your thoughts.

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Cleo Levin and Rosemary Belson.

Recommendations

Nichole: Instagram account @thetinychefshow

Marcia: Podcast Scam Goddess

Christina: Instagram account shop.trashpalace

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Cleo Levin and Rosemary Belson.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.