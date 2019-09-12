The Waves

The “Couples Therapy” Edition

The Waves on boycotting SoulCycle, Showtime’s Couples Therapy, and Marianne Williamson.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

The Waves is a biweekly conversation about news and culture examined through the lens of gender and feminism. Every other Thursday, join the hosts—including Slate’s June Thomas, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain of Georgetown University, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins—for frank discussions about the ways gender shapes everything. Our new name reflects generations of women from the various waves of feminism, the sound waves that carry us to your ears, and the waves we intend to make.

All episodes

Hosts

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, Nichole, and June discuss the success of the SoulCycle boycott and ask why some boycotts bite more than others, and why this one is getting so much attention. Then, they talk about Showtime’s docuseries Couples Therapy and how it combines the armchair judgment of reality TV with serious and intimate revelations about gender, race, and relationships between a therapist and her patients. Finally, the panelists share their reads of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s profile of Marianne Williamson for the New York Times Magazine. Is a New Age spiritual leader a good choice for a political leader?

In Slate Plus: Moms Demand Action has been at the forefront of recent gun-safety victories, but is it sexist for “the moms” to be the ones who step up and demand change in the wake of mass shootings?

Other items discussed on the show:

The Gay Divide Over Marianne Williamson,” by Christina Cauterucci

Recommendations

June: The Guardian’s Politics Live Blog with Andrew Sparrow and the book Jonestown and Other Madness, by Pat Parker

Nichole: The podcast Madchat

Christina: The New York Times article Why Doesn’t Anyone Want to Live in This Perfect Place?

Marcia: The podcast Historians on Housewives

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Cleo Levin and Rosemary Belson.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.