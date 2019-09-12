On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, Nichole, and June discuss the success of the SoulCycle boycott and ask why some boycotts bite more than others, and why this one is getting so much attention. Then, they talk about Showtime’s docuseries Couples Therapy and how it combines the armchair judgment of reality TV with serious and intimate revelations about gender, race, and relationships between a therapist and her patients. Finally, the panelists share their reads of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s profile of Marianne Williamson for the New York Times Magazine. Is a New Age spiritual leader a good choice for a political leader?

In Slate Plus: Moms Demand Action has been at the forefront of recent gun-safety victories, but is it sexist for “the moms” to be the ones who step up and demand change in the wake of mass shootings?

Other items discussed on the show:

“The Gay Divide Over Marianne Williamson,” by Christina Cauterucci

Recommendations

June: The Guardian’s Politics Live Blog with Andrew Sparrow and the book Jonestown and Other Madness, by Pat Parker

Nichole: The podcast Madchat

Christina: The New York Times article “Why Doesn’t Anyone Want to Live in This Perfect Place?”

Marcia: The podcast Historians on Housewives

This podcast was produced by Sara Burningham. Production assistance by Cleo Levin and Rosemary Belson.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.