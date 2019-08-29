On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the New York Times article “Many Democrats Love Elizabeth Warren. They Also Worry About Her.” The article documents how even those voters who support Warren question whether she could defeat Donald Trump in an election. The panelists point out some of the incongruities and sexism inherent in this argument and discuss their views of the electorate. Then, they talk about Marc Cherry’s new CBS show Why Women Kill. The show follows three women from three different eras who, it is hinted, will murder in the course of the narrative. The show aims for high camp and puts a lot of effort into production value, but can it hold together the wide-ranging plot? Finally, the panel considers the new practice of hiring intimacy coordinators for productions that feature intimate scenes. If fight scenes are choreographed, why aren’t sex scenes? The panelists reflect on how #MeToo has helped lead to this moment and what it might mean for content going forward.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that Maggie Haberman returned her book advance and her male writing partner didn’t?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “Many Democrats Love Elizabeth Warren. They Also Worry About Her” by Jonathan Martin in the New York Times

• “It’s a Question No One Says They Want to Ask. But the Women Running for President Keep Hearing It” by Lisa Lerer in the New York Times

• “Marc Cherry on ‘Why Women Kill,’ ‘Golden Girls’ and Felicity Huffman” by Chris Azzopardi in the New York Times

• The TV show Desperate Housewives

• The TV show The Golden Girls

• “The Endangered Sex Scene” by Kate Julian in the Atlantic

• “Sex Is Disappearing From the Big Screen, and It’s Making Movies Less Pleasurable” by Ann Hornaday in the Washington Post

• The organization Intimacy Directors International

• The TV show High Maintenance

• The TV show The Affair

Recommendations

Danielle: The music of Jamila Woods

Nichole: The podcast Flyest Fables

Christina: The play Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine

Marcia: The podcast Again With This: Beverly Hills, 90210 & Melrose Place

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Production assistance by Cleo Levin.

