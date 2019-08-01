On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, June, and Nichole unpack Jane Mayer’s reassessment of Al Franken in the New Yorker, which calls the credibility of the woman who first accused him of sexual harassment into question. But how much new evidence does the piece actually bring to bear—and what does it leave out? Then, “The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge” charts the saga of Bruce Hay, a Harvard Law professor who was targeted by a pair of women in a scam that left him homeless and indefinitely suspended from his job. The hosts consider the story’s reception across conservative media, whether this really was a “weaponization” of Title IX, and what, if anything, such an extreme case can tell us about the current moment more broadly. Finally, they discuss the return of Veronica Mars, reflecting on their own histories with the series and debating whether the arc of the revival is as empowering (and inevitable) as the showrunner would have fans believe.

