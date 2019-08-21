Salvation in the Air
Could we pull the solution to climate change out of thin air? An oft-forgotten but hugely important scientific technique from the early 20th century suggests the idea isn’t crazy.
Episode Notes
At the dawn of the 20th century, chemists dreamed of extracting nitrogen from the air and turning it into a limitless supply of fertilizer. Sceptics thought they were crazy; it was possible in theory, but it was unclear if it could be done in practice. What happened next changed the course of 20th-century history—and provides inspiration to innovators pursuing a different dream today: sucking carbon dioxide out of the air to avert climate change. Might they not be quite so crazy after all?
Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.