Dots, Dashes, and Dating Apps
What can modern online daters learn from 19th-century telegraph romances?
Episode Notes
In the 19th century, young people wooed each other over the telegraph. But meeting strangers on the wires could lead to confusion, disappointment, and even fraud. Do modern online dating apps have anything to learn from telegraph romances?
Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.