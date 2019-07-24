Meat and Potatoes
What can the potato—the superfood of the past—teach us about new efforts to create the superfoods of tomorrow?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Everyone’s talking about the new wave of high-tech veggie burgers. What can we learn from the potato, the superfood of the past?
Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.