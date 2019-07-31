Mars on Earth
What can Victorian-era polar exploration teach us about space travel?
Episode Notes
Polar exploration was the Victorian equivalent of the space race. Major powers vied to outdo each other, funding expeditions to the most inhospitable parts of the world as demonstrations of their supremacy over nature and each other. Today, the resulting tales of triumph and tragedy hold valuable lessons about what to do—and what not to do—as human explorers plan missions to Mars.
Podcast production by Bart Warshaw and Kate Holland.