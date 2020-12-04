Perdue’s Share of Pfizer

On the Gist, will he have a platform once he’s stripped of power? And, today’s installment of Remembrances of Things Trump: hoping things will work out with North Korea.

In the interview, In the interview, lawyer Fred Golder is here to discuss mediation and his new book Reaching Common Ground: A Comprehensive Guide to Conflict Resolution. He and Mike discuss Golder’s long career fighting for the rights of workers starting in the ’60s, and how his experience led him to believe mediation was the best tool to resolve employment conflict for both sides of the table, and how long court battles really only ever turned out to be good for the lawyers.

In the spiel, Sen. Perdue’s securities fraud.

