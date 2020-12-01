Progressives Cry Betrayal

On the Gist, voter certifications in Arizona and Wisconsin.

In the interview, Mike talks with Jess Harnell, the Emmy-nominated voice artist with over 300 voice credits to his name, including Wakko Warner from The Animaniacs. The animated show executive produced by Steven Spielberg, known for bringing irreverent comedy and satire to kids in the 90’s, is back. In the first part of this two part interview, Harnell explains the inspiration behind Wakko’s voice, what elements made Animaniacs’ an iconic cartoon series two decades ago and how they plan to update it for a new generation. All-new episodes of Animaniacs are now streaming only on Hulu.

In the spiel, the Left’s argument against the private sector. And today on Remembrances of Things Trump, do you believe in Santa Claus?

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley and Lori Galarreta.