Year of the Rat
Theater artist Jonothon Lyons on modern puppetry and public performance in New York City.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump still wants attention. And, today’s installment of Remembrances of Things Trump: Trump meeting Emmanuel Macron.
In the interview, theater artist and rat about town Jonothon Lyons is here to talk with Mike about his year performing in the streets and subways of New York City. They discuss the origins of Lyons’ work in movement and mask making, the shapes and shadows that help build a mask face, and how Buddy the Rat helped Mike with his own recent engagement.
In the spiel, pay in the Senate and the NBA.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.