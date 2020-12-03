Fiddling With Georgia’s Election
The Trump adjacent lawyers are telling Republicans not to vote in the runoff.
On the Gist, unraveling of election results. And, today’s installment of Remembrances of Things Trump: a graveyard full of birds.
In the interview, Mike is joined by Fred Kaplan, War Stories columnist at Slate, and author of The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War. Kaplan discusses the implications of the assassination of the head of the Iranian nuclear program, Trump’s stance on U.S. involvement on foreign wars, and some projections on Biden’s cabinet picks for secretary of defense.
In the spiel, the devil went down to Georgia’s polls.
