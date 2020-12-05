Wrecking Public Trust

On the Gist, Corey Lewandowski has caught the virus. And, today’s installment of Remembrances of Things Trump: criticizing Chucks.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” She and Mike dissect where the stipulations around the socially distanced fifteen-minute time limit. While in close proximity to another person, how long does it actually take to get exposed and what are the variables? Turns out, the time frame depends on a variety of factors like weather, mask fabric, location, and even air quality. Maria’s latest book The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win is a New York Times bestseller and listed as one of their 100 Notable Books for 2020.

In the spiel, the detriments of downplaying Covid-19.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.