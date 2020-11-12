No Coup for You

On the Gist, Trump tries a coup.

In the interview, former federal prosecutor, legal scholar and law professor Mark Osler joins Mike to talk about the presidential power of pardoning, granting clemency, a benign prerogative that is slanted towards mercy and not retribution. They discuss what might happen in the next few months with Trump’s final days in office.

In the spiel, who elected Biden?

Email us at thegist@slate.com