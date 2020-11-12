The Gist

No Coup for You

Regardless of Trump’s attempts, the serious people doing their jobs will save the country.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump tries a coup.

In the interview, former federal prosecutor, legal scholar and law professor Mark Osler joins Mike to talk about the presidential power of pardoning, granting clemency, a benign prerogative that is slanted towards mercy and not retribution. They discuss what might happen in the next few months with Trump’s final days in office.

In the spiel, who elected Biden?

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

