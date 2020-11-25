On the Gist, remember when there was “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen,” and an attack on Syria.

In the interview, Yuval Levin, author of A Time to Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to Our Institutions Can Revive the American Dream and American Enterprise Institute scholar talks to Mike about what conservatism looks like in a post-Trump world. As the Republican party grapples with their identity at the start of a new era, they may find themselves asking, “What do we have to offer? And what do we want in return?” Levin advises frank discussions amongst the party, purposeful policies, and consequential legislation.

In the spiel, playing Russian roulette for Thanksgiving 2020.

