Carried Away
Open carry will always be dangerous, even if the desire is peaceful protection.
On the Gist, how Governors Cuomo and Newsom are responding to the second wave.
In the interview, it’s part two of Mike’s conversation with The Dispatch’s senior editor David French about his new book Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation. French discusses the principles of pluralism, how some choose to decry tribalism and then default to using pluralism as a tactic. French also details some examples of it actually working as well as when it has led to friction.
In the spiel, performatively exercising your second amendment rights.
