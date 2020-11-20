No Redress for the Wicked

On the Gist, Rudy Giuliani keeps trying.

In the interview, Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith are here to talk about their new book After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency. Goldsmith, former White House counsel for the George W. Bush administration, and Bauer, former Obama counsel, discuss what work needs to be done to move past the Trump presidency. They share their differing views on the efficacy of prosecuting Trump’s actions in office after Biden steps into the role, and the two explain how this isn’t the first time the office of the presidency has needed to be repaired.

In the spiel, Kyle Rittenhouse and the Proud Boys.

