A Safe Thanksgiving?
Journalist Roxanne Khamsi on how the latest data can prepare us for the holiday season.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, facing electoral consequences.
In the interview, Roxanne Khamsi, a science writer and contributor to WIRED joins Mike to talk about Covid-19 social distancing, mask policies, lockdown, and preparedness in the U.S. and Canada. As America approaches the start of the holidays, Khamsi shares some new data, based off of individuals isolated on offshore oil drilling rigs, that provides some guidance on testing twice, new science which may help shorten the 14-day quarantine period.
In the spiel, the Latino vote.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.