A Safe Thanksgiving?

On the Gist, facing electoral consequences.

In the interview, Roxanne Khamsi, a science writer and contributor to WIRED joins Mike to talk about Covid-19 social distancing, mask policies, lockdown, and preparedness in the U.S. and Canada. As America approaches the start of the holidays, Khamsi shares some new data, based off of individuals isolated on offshore oil drilling rigs, that provides some guidance on testing twice, new science which may help shorten the 14-day quarantine period.

In the spiel, the Latino vote.

