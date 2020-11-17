The Gist

A Safe Thanksgiving?

Journalist Roxanne Khamsi on how the latest data can prepare us for the holiday season.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, facing electoral consequences.

In the interview, Roxanne Khamsi, a science writer and contributor to WIRED joins Mike to talk about Covid-19 social distancing, mask policies, lockdown, and preparedness in the U.S. and Canada. As America approaches the start of the holidays, Khamsi shares some new data, based off of individuals isolated on offshore oil drilling rigs, that provides some guidance on testing twice, new science which may help shorten the 14-day quarantine period.

In the spiel, the Latino vote.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow