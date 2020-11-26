A Start-Up Letdown

On the Gist, today on Remembrances of Things Trump, we look back on Trump’s 2017 visit to the annual Boy Scout Jamboree.

In the interview, Mike talks with Reeves Weideman, contributing editor at New York magazine and author of Billion Dollar Loser: The Epic Rise and Spectacular Fall of Adam Neumann and WeWork. Weideman explains the internal drama inside Neumann’s fast-scaling, overly hyped WeWork, an office space leasing company billed as an in-person social network, as well as the lessons entrepreneurs can learn from disruptors attempting to grow quickly and remain profitable.

