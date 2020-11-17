Warp Speed Worked
Trump bungled much of the pandemic response, but Operation Warp Speed wasn’t one.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, there is a lot of uncertainty between now and January.
In the interview, we share part one of Mike’s conversation with David French about his new book Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation. French argues that reconciling differences within the U.S. is more than just bridging political divides. Opposing identities require broad ideological coalitions in government that seek to soothe cemented divisions and heal citizens who feel disenfranchised. Part two of the interview is tomorrow.
In the spiel, giving credit where credit is due.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.