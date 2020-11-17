The Gist

Warp Speed Worked

Trump bungled much of the pandemic response, but Operation Warp Speed wasn’t one.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, there is a lot of uncertainty between now and January.

In the interview, we share part one of Mike’s conversation with David French about his new book Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation. French argues that reconciling differences within the U.S. is more than just bridging political divides. Opposing identities require broad ideological coalitions in government that seek to soothe cemented divisions and heal citizens who feel disenfranchised. Part two of the interview is tomorrow.

In the spiel, giving credit where credit is due.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

