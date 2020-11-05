The Gist

The Day After

An election night recap and where we currently stand with Slate’s Jim Newell.

On the Gist, most Americans are misguided.

In the interview, Mike talks with Slate’s senior politics writer Jim Newell about the house races, what the democrat incumbents did wrong and why things appear to be a lot more like 2016, and theorizing that a republican controlled senate is what Biden actually wants. Plus, Jim and Mike’s thoughts on Mississippi’s new state flag.

In the spiel, how much does Fox News’ framing matter?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

