The Day After

On the Gist, most Americans are misguided.

In the interview, Mike talks with Slate’s senior politics writer Jim Newell about the house races, what the democrat incumbents did wrong and why things appear to be a lot more like 2016, and theorizing that a republican controlled senate is what Biden actually wants. Plus, Jim and Mike’s thoughts on Mississippi’s new state flag.

In the spiel, how much does Fox News’ framing matter?

