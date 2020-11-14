Democrat Divergence?
Jess McIntosh on how the Democrats should handle leftist messaging, and why ignoring it could just Republicans more fuel.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Democrats seeing compromise as a defeat.
In the interview, political commentator Jess McIntosh is here to talk with Mike about the fight within the Democratic party about whose messaging matters. She and Mike discuss the merits of centrist and progressive language, how important it is to have members of Congress who’re further left than Biden, and why Republicans villainize Democrats regardless of the language they use. McIntosh is the host of Signal Boost on Sirius XM.
In the spiel, listener concerns.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.