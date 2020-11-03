Fear the Shy Trump Voter?
They exist, but not in the numbers the Trafalgar Group thinks.
On the Gist, caravans of Trump supporters.
In the interview, Mike talks with NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik on the
organization’s decision to sidestep coverage of the Hunter Biden allegations. He and Mike discuss ways major news outlets covered the story, why it never got much traction, and what goes into evaluating a story’s worth.
In the spiel, Trafalgar Group’s polling predictions.
