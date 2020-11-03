Election Night 2020

On the Gist, the system is antiquated.

In the interview, Mike talks with Anne Applebaum, author of Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism, about America’s future after election day. They talk about the small but concerning ways the country could slide towards a dictatorship, and how Trump’s tactics have made people less willing to believe in the power of democracy.

In the spiel, a lot is on the ballot.

