Election Night 2020
Are we teetering on the brink of authoritarianism?
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the system is antiquated.
In the interview, Mike talks with Anne Applebaum, author of Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism, about America’s future after election day. They talk about the small but concerning ways the country could slide towards a dictatorship, and how Trump’s tactics have made people less willing to believe in the power of democracy.
In the spiel, a lot is on the ballot.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.