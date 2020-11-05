That Election Feeling

On the Gist, election feelings.

In the interview, Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes is here as we continue working through the results after election day. He and Mike discuss how the next few months could play out, what a transition might look like, and the ways Trump is considering fighting dirty. Wittes is the author of Unmaking the Presidency: Donald Trump’s War on the World’s Most Powerful Office.

In the spiel, the Trafalgar group got too much wrong.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.