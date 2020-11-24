On the Gist, Michigan meets to certify the results of the 2020 election.

In the interview, documentarian John Wilson talks to Mike about steering clear of staid tropes and taking on moments of serendipity for his new HBO docuseries. How To with John Wilson is a poetic and comedic look on life, art, and philosophy in and around New York City. How To, as Wilson describes, was his experimentation with realism. As writer, cameraman, producer and narrator, Wilson creates a weirdly and beautifully raw representation of the city on the brink of the pandemic. How To is executive-produced by Nathan Fielder and streams Fridays on HBO Max.

In the spiel, long live the climate czar.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Margaret Kelley and Lori Galarreta.