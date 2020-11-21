The Gist

Cover It Up!

Masks work, and disinformation around their efficacy is dangerous.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the election cannot be reversed in Trump’s favor.

In the interview, comedian, actor, author, and activist Sarah Silverman joins Mike to talk about career, her characters, and how she is still learning from some controversial missteps taken along the way. Silverman candidly discusses her views on why Americans are so politically divided and why she thinks we ought to work together towards implementing progressive legislation. Her newest project, a podcast where she responds no-holds-barred to listener voicemails, is called The Sarah Silverman Show.

In the spiel, stopping disinformation at the source.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

